CPS Energy adds 150 mw of solar energy to portfolio

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy is adding more solar energy to its portfolio.

According to a news release, the utility has entered into a long-term power purchase agreement with Genesis Consolidated Industries Holdings for a 150-megawatt solar project called “Exodus 1.” The solar farm will be located in Caldwell County.

The solar project is expected to come online in summer 2025 and will help to serve the energy needs of San Antonio for a 25-year period.

As part of a related community benefits agreement, GCI will contribute at least $300,000 to engineering and technical educational programs within the Greater San Antonio area once the project is initiated.

“I am proud of the work we have done to secure another 150 MW of solar energy for our growing community,” CPS Energy President & CEO Rudy Garza said. “We look forward to our partnership with GCI and are excited about the economic development opportunities this partnership will provide the Greater San Antonio area.”