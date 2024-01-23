Mother of five says $1,000 H-E-B Curbside order stolen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A mother of five believes her SNAP Benefits account was hacked after her H-E-B Curbside order worth more than $1,000 was stolen, KRIS 6 News & KZTV News reported.

In early January, Jessica Reyna placed an H-E-B Curbside order for 180 items, totaling $1,044.29, according to KRIS 6.

As Reyna was on her way to pick up the order, she received a text message from H-E-B that it had already been picked up, she told KZTV News.

KRIS 6 reported that Reyna asked H-E-B employees how her order was verified without sending a text message to the number on the curbside parking spot.

“Well, he had certain information that matched you,” Reyna said H-E-B told her. “Basically, the person had my first name and he had a picture of an order number, not the actual text. And he didn’t even have my last name right. He gave the curbside employee two different last names, and they still gave him my order.”

Reyna said she contacted the Corpus Christi Police Department to report the theft. Police checked surveillance footage to see the potential suspects.

Reyna told the news stations that she contacted the Department of Health and Human Services since her SNAP Benefits may be at risk.

KRIS 6 reported that Reyna finally received her curbside order after contacting the H-E-B corporate office in San Antonio and telling them what happened.