Kerrville resident claims $1 million Powerball prize

SAN ANTONIO – A lucky Kerrville resident has claimed a $1 million prize from a Powerball drawing that took place in October.

The Texas Lottery Commission said the winning ticket was purchased at Bottle N Bag, located in the 1700 block of Milam Street in Uvalde. The ticket was for the drawing on Oct. 7, 2023.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.

The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn: 47-54-57-60-65. The ticket did not match the red Powerball number, 19. The Powerball increases until the jackpot is won, and Powerball grand prizes start at $20 million.

The winner did not choose to Power Play.