Man taken to hospital after early-morning house fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a house fire on the city’s North Side early Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 1600 block of San Angelo Boulevard, not far from Basse Road and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing on the backside of the house. They are now working on putting out hot spots, but the majority of the fire was put out quickly.

Fire officials said they rescued a 45-year-old man from the burning home. He was in a back bathroom when they found him. He appeared to have smoke inhalation and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The other people inside the home made it safely out.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will work to determine the exact cause. Damage to the home is estimated at around $20,000.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 16 units answered the call.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing, firefighters said.