Child shot in head during road rage incident

A child is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head during a road rage incident, police say.

AUSTIN, Texas – A child is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head during a road rage incident, police say.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, in the 1300 block of W. Ben White Boulevard.

According to the Austin Police Department, the victim’s vehicle was cut off by a dark grey Volkswagen with two young men inside.

One of the suspects inside the Volkswagen fired multiple gunshots into the victim’s vehicle, police said.

Investigators said a child ended up being shot in the head, and another person was shot in the chest. They were transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting Austin Crime Stoppers or calling 512-472-8477.

RELATED STORIES ON KSAT.COM: SAPD find 85-year-old man beaten to death, woman assaulted at NW Side apartment

Teen sentenced to 40 years in drive-by shooting where wrong home was targeted, woman killed

Man bought Audi at car dealership with stolen personal information, SAPD says