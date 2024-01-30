Man fatally shot by police after ramming unit, opening fire at officer identified by SAPD

Shooting in the 5900 block of S Flores

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department identified seven officers and the suspect they fatally shot last week after the man rammed into a patrol unit and opened fire on an officer.

In a preliminary report released on Tuesday morning, SAPD said the suspect, 46-year-old John Garcia, was killed at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 23 in the 5900 block of South Flores Street.

The report states that officers were dispatched to a home for a welfare check after a person called in a tip that a woman had been killed. During a news conference at the scene, Chief William McManus said Garcia told the tipster that he killed his girlfriend.

Police arrived at the residence to find the woman dead. The suspect showed up and rammed into a patrol unit, McManus said.

The man then pulled out a long gun and fired at least one round at an officer standing outside a patrol vehicle, McManus said.

McManus said multiple officers returned fire, striking the man several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers involved were identified as:

SAPD Officer Anthony Brown #197, 8 years of service

SAPD Sgt. Kevin Nogle #3305, 30 years of service

SAPD Officer Daniel Villarreal #72, 5 years of service

SAPD Officer Thomas Rivas #1640, 5 years of service

SAPD Probationary Officer Daniel Hooker #883, 1 month of service

SAPD Nathaniel Linville #784, 4 years of service

SAPD Officer Henry Galindo #645, 4 years of service

The officers will be placed on administrative duty as the investigation continues. No officers or bystanders were injured.

Records with the Bexar County Jail show Garcia had a criminal history with charges including assault and drug possession.

The man had been out on bond after being charged with making terroristic threats, according to SAPD.

Police are still working to gather more information about the woman’s death. She has not been identified.