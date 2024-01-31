SA police union president calls outside involvement in Bexar County DA office policies unethical

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Officers Association President is weighing in on a KSAT report that found an outside agency may be influencing policies at the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Danny Diaz, president of SAPOA, is calling for the governor’s office to step in and remove Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

“If (Gonzales is) taking suggestions from an outside company. I’m sorry, for me, that’s unethical,” Diaz said. “The citizens of Bexar County and the City of San Antonio should be very upset that this is even happening,” Diaz said. “And maybe it is due time that the governor’s office step in and start using the House Bill 17 on ‘rogue DAs.’”

The bill signed into law in 2023 seeks to remove left-leaning prosecutors for misconduct if they don’t pursue certain crimes.

The police union has been critical of Gonzales over the dismissal of cases involving dangerous repeat offenders and the office’s charges of officers and cases that led to mistrials.

Gonzales responded to the union’s claims, saying they were a political attack.

“I think the biggest misconception has to do with people’s perception,” he said. “And I’ll tell you, part of it has been the disinformation out of the community that has been perpetuated by the Officers Association and by other members in the community that I’m soft on crime because I have brought criminal justice reform to Bexar County, which has always been about low-level, nonviolent offenses. I will tell you that when it comes to violent crimes, I have been tough on crime.”