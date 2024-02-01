Austin-area student arrested for allegedly shooting, running over someone in school parking lot

(Copyright 2024 by the Austin Police Department - All rights reserved.)

AUSTIN, Texas – A 17-year-old Pflugerville high school student is behind bars after allegedly shooting and running over someone in the school’s parking lot.

According to an affidavit reported by KVUE in Austin, the Pflugerville ISD Police Department responded to Connally High School after receiving a 911 call for someone possibly shot and run over in the parking lot.

The victim allegedly told officers he went to campus to meet up with a friend for lunch.

While in the school’s parking lot, authorities said the victim was called over to Vince Nguyen’s vehicle.

Nguyen allegedly said, “You’re done for” while flashing a gun toward the victim, the affidavit said.

The victim told police that Nguyen had an AK-47 on his lap as well as a small handgun in possession, KVUE reported.

When the victim allegedly grabbed the gun to move it away from his direction, Nguyen stepped on the gas and struck the victim, according to CBS Austin.

KVUE said Nguyen was seen on footage leaving the campus at the time of the incident. Officers arrested him shortly after.

Authorities believe the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder and cuts from the collision.

