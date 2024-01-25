Woman indicted on murder charges in deadly stabbing over boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old woman was indicted by a Bexar County grand jury on Wednesday on charges of murder stemming from a deadly stabbing in May of 2023.

Whitney Caraway was indicted for the death of Amanda Newton, 35, as prosecutors say Caraway stabbed Newton multiple times during an altercation. Caraway and Newton had both been romantically involved with the same man.

Police said Newton and a friend confronted Caraway around 1:30 a.m. on May 22 at the Hamilton Place Apartments in the 1650 block of Jackson Keller Road, which led to a fight between Caraway and Newton.

During the altercation, Newton was stabbed 11 times. Several witnesses were there when the fight happened and Newton died at the scene. Caraway fled in a vehicle, police said.

San Antonio police officers arrived to find Newton on the ground in the parking lot, bleeding. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Ms. Caraway will have her day in court,” said Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales, “Our office will work hard to uphold justice in this case and show that violence is never the answer.”

A trial date has not been set.