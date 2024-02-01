Teen donates Legos to elementary school students after her Lego package is stolen from her front porch

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio teenager turned a bad experience last year into a positive community project.

Leah Hernandez, 14, surprised Briscoe Elementary School students in the San Antonio Independent School District with their own Legos on Thursday morning.

“I didn’t think it would come to this extent,” Hernandez said.

Just last year, cameras caught a person walking up to her home, grabbing a Lego package and taking off with it. Her passion for Legos motivated her to collect donations and give back to other kids.

Legos given to Briscoe Elementary School students. (KSAT)

With support from her family and the community, it was made possible.

“We are so excited to thank Central SAFE PD for helping us get all of these donations together. The Texas Diaper Bank and also American Indians in Texas. This is really important to Leah. She started Legos in first grade and now she’s on track to being a space engineer and has dreams of going to MIT one day,” said Angela Menchaca, Leah’s mother.

Leah hopes to continue and provide more kits to students throughout the city.

“I want them to know that it’s okay to make mistakes when learning anything, because that’s how you learn,” Hernandez said.

To help her with her project, you can donate to the SAISD Foundation and put “Leah’s Lego Kits” in the comments.