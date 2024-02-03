Suspect injured after exchanging gunfire with officers, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – According to San Antonio Police, a man was rushed to an area hospital Friday night after he shot at officers and they returned fire.

Officers responded to a residence around 10:30 p.m. near West Malone Avenue and Zarzamora Street on what they described as a family disturbance with a gun. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in the main doorway of the home holding a firearm.

Police said they attempted to tell the man to drop the weapon, but he instead raised it and fired at the five responding officers. The officers then fired back at the suspect, hitting him multiple times. The woman and children inside the home were able to flee the home unharmed.

The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries. None of the officers were injured in the exchange.

Three of the San Antonio Police officers who responded to the home had two years of service, one officer who has served for five years and another officer with 13 years of service, SAPD said.

The department said its investigation is ongoing.