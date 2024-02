Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a suspect who robbed an East Side gas station and pistol-whipped an employee.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, in the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

Police said the suspect demanded cash from the store’s register and flashed a handgun before pistol-whipping the employee.

