SeaWorld, Aquatica to hold job fair for hundreds of positions

Parks hiring for spring and year-round positions

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica are hosting a job fair this week to hire for hundreds of full-time and part-time positions.

The job fair is taking place from 3-7 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the SeaWorld Human Resources Center, 10819 Military Drive West.

SeaWorld says they are hiring for zoological and education, lifeguards, park operations, food service, entertainment, general services and more. The positions are open for the spring and year-round.

Those interested are encouraged to apply ahead of the job fair by clicking here.

A news release from SeaWorld states employees receive free admission to SeaWorld parks, complimentary tickets, tuition reimbursement and discounts on food, merchandise, and in-park experiences.

SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica are having a job fair to hire for full-time and part-time positions. (SeaWorld San Antonio)

Rebecca Salinas has worked in digital news for more than 10 years and joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

