SeaWorld, Aquatica to hold job fair for hundreds of positions

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica are hosting a job fair this week to hire for hundreds of full-time and part-time positions.

The job fair is taking place from 3-7 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the SeaWorld Human Resources Center, 10819 Military Drive West.

SeaWorld says they are hiring for zoological and education, lifeguards, park operations, food service, entertainment, general services and more. The positions are open for the spring and year-round.

Those interested are encouraged to apply ahead of the job fair.

A news release from SeaWorld states employees receive free admission to SeaWorld parks, complimentary tickets, tuition reimbursement and discounts on food, merchandise, and in-park experiences.