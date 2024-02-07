60º
Police looking for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured man in wheelchair

Incident happened Dec. 20, 2023

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Police are looking for the driver of this SUV for a hit-and-run that left a man in a wheelchair seriously injured. It happened on Dec. 29, 2023 at S Audubon Dr & San Pedro Ave. (Crime Stoppers/SAPD)

Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are looking for a driver who hit a man in a wheelchair and didn’t stop to help.

The incident happened at 4:18 p.m. on Dec. 29 at South Audubon Drive and San Pedro Avenue.

Police said, the person in the SUV kept driving, leaving a 46-year-old man seriously injured in the intersection.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 being offered for an anonymous tip that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867), through the P3 App or by texting “Tip 127″ plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).

