Whataburger opens 2-story restaurant on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – A familiar Texas fast food chain has opened on the Las Vegas Strip ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Whataburger announced the opening of its newest location on Feb. 7.

The Las Vegas location puts the Texas-based companies reach to 15 states. In addition to menu staples, the Whataburger on the Strip will reportedly feature a special Vegas Whataburger option.

“As the city that never sleeps, and a brand that is open 24/7, it only made sense to bring a Whataburger to the Strip,” Whataburger president and CEO Ed Nelson said. “We’re excited for both locals and visitors to sink their teeth into a fresh new option and find ways to customize their Whataburgers ‘just the way they like it.”

The Las Vegas Whataburger will feature another restaurant, Perry's Pizzeria & Taphouse. (Courtesy of Whataburger)

Committing to “serving goodness 24/7,” the restaurant is located next to the Waldorf Astoria and will also feature a second restaurant, Perry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse.

Perry’s will serve New York-style pizza slices, signature pizzas, wings and 120 beers on draft.

The two restaurants will employ over 300 local workers, a Whataburger press release said.