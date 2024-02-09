12 On Your Side: Dairy product recall, stolen car shocker, and Stanley cup lead check

Before you start your Super weekend, let’s catch you up on a little consumer news.

First off, there’s a mega recall of salad dressings, taco kits, cremas and more. You may have bought these things at your local Trader Joe’s, H-E-B, or Costco.

The foods were manufactured using dairy products that came from a company where listeria has been found. So, check your fridge and throw them out or take them back to the store. You can see the recalled foods here.

If you’re looking to buy a used car, heads up – especially if you’re shopping on online marketplaces. Lately, some buyers went to the Bexar Tax Assessor’s office to finish up the title transfer and were in for a shocker. They’d been sold a stolen car and were out thousands of dollars.

We have more on that not-so-little swindle here.

Raise your hand if you or your kids have one of those big ol’ Stanley insulated mugs. (You can put it down now.) There’s been a lot of chatter about whether they include lead, which can be dangerous if ingested. Ok, so yes, they do contain some lead. But don’t freak out. Check out our story explaining where the lead is. Then, you can decide if it’s an issue for you.

Have a wonderful and safe weekend, everyone. I hope your team wins.

