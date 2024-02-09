Bexar County Sheriff Salazar’s third annual Rodeo Breakfast canceled due to weather

SAN ANTONIO – Sheriff Javier Salazar’s third annual Rodeo Breakfast has been canceled due to potential inclement weather on Saturday.

The event was supposed to take place from 7-10 a.m. outside Dave & Buster’s at 440 Crossroads Boulevard. The event was free and open to the public.

Feb. 10 also marks the first Saturday of the 2024 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

As an area of low pressure approaches from the west, scattered rain and perhaps a stray storm or two will be likely on Saturday, especially in the morning. Plan on keeping the umbrella handy should you need to use it.

Temperature-wise, we’ll start near 60 degrees in the morning, followed by a high temperature in the upper 60s.

Looking ahead to next week, healthy winds will continue into Monday, along with a drier and cooler weather pattern. We’ll keep you posted!