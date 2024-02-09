67º
Bexar County Sheriff Salazar’s third annual Rodeo Breakfast canceled due to weather

Scattered rain and perhaps a stray storm or two will be likely on Saturday

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A file image of breakfast tacos. (Image by lypticlayouts from Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Sheriff Javier Salazar’s third annual Rodeo Breakfast has been canceled due to potential inclement weather on Saturday.

The event was supposed to take place from 7-10 a.m. outside Dave & Buster’s at 440 Crossroads Boulevard. The event was free and open to the public.

Feb. 10 also marks the first Saturday of the 2024 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

As an area of low pressure approaches from the west, scattered rain and perhaps a stray storm or two will be likely on Saturday, especially in the morning. Plan on keeping the umbrella handy should you need to use it.

Temperature-wise, we’ll start near 60 degrees in the morning, followed by a high temperature in the upper 60s.

Keep up with the forecast on KSAT.com or by downloading the KSAT Weather App.

Looking ahead to next week, healthy winds will continue into Monday, along with a drier and cooler weather pattern. We’ll keep you posted!

