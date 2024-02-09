Street safety measures coming to South Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – Added street safety measures are coming to a South Side neighborhood.

The Pleasanton Road and Moursund Boulevard project is one step closer to being completed.

In the Harlandale/McCollum neighborhood between Fitch Street and Loop 410 upgrade plans include medians, signal-intersections and mid-block crossings for pedestrians.

A meeting was held at Harlandale High School Thursday night for community members to voice their opinions about the project before it’s finalized.

The city hopes the project will reduce the number of accidents.

