Woman arrested in deadly 3-vehicle crash in west Bexar County

Giovanna Blangiardo, 35, was booked by proxy and charged with intoxication manslaughter, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. This image is from 2020.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested in connection with a three-vehicle crash in west Bexar County that killed a woman on Thursday morning.

Giovanna Blangiardo, 35, was charged with intoxication manslaughter, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO said Blangiardo was driving a Chevrolet SUV westbound in the 14000 block of Potranco Road before 5 a.m. when she veered into the eastbound lanes.

Her SUV hit a Toyota SUV that was traveling eastbound head-on, according to a BCSO report. A Nissan SUV that was also traveling eastbound swerved to avoid the Toyota but ended up crashing in between the two vehicles.

First responders had to extract Blangiardo and the driver of the Toyota from their vehicles. They were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Toyota — a 39-year-old woman — was later pronounced dead. She has not been identified.

A report from BCSO states probable cause was obtained for a blood warrant for Blangiardo while she was at the hospital. She was booked by proxy, the report states.