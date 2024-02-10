Street safety advocates, partners to conduct Probandt street audit

A stretch of Probandt Street will be a focus of the group's street audit.

SAN ANTONIO – A coalition of street safety advocates will conduct a “street audit” on a stretch of road in the Lone Star district this weekend.

Members of the San Antonio Complete Streets Coalition, Strong Towns San Antonio and ActivateSA will lead the audit process.

ActivateSA defines a street audit as “an assessment of the pedestrian safety, accessibility, and comfort of a particular area.”

The group hopes to gather data using a digital data collection tool to address pedestrian and bicyclist safety, crosswalks and intersections.

“Some of the greatest challenges that we continue to see in the area revolve around safety, whether it is speeding motorists, lack of or unsafe street crossings, and a lack of bike and pedestrian paths that are truly safe for children and elderly adults,” Joey Pawlik, the executive director of ActivateSA said. “One of the biggest challenges is having to wait nearly four years for safety improvements to arrive.”

A collective goal for the groups involved is helping to expedite the development process.

“We understand that there is already close to $16 million in improvements coming to the Probandt Corridor, but the construction for these improvements is not slated to begin until 2027,” Pawlik said. “Using the audit tool results as a guide, we would like to see quick-build improvements to further improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety in the short term.”

The event begins at 3 p.m. Saturday at La Tuna Icehouse.