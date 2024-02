SAN ANTONIO – Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire on Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday, in the 600 block of S. Polaris Street, towards Downtown.

Officials said the fire started inside a closet on the East Side of the house and there are about $20,000 in damages.

The fire was contained within five or so minutes, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

Related stories on KSAT.com