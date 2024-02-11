Santikos reopens two additional theater locations on Sunday

Santikos opened its 10th movie theater in the former site of the Alamo Drafthouse along Interstate 35 in New Braunfels.

SAN ANTONIO – After opening one location on Saturday, Santikos Entertainment announced the reopening of two locations on Sunday.

In addition to the previously reopened Palladium location, the company said that the Casa Blanca (West Loop 1604 North and Alamo Ranch Parkway) and Northwest (Interstate 10 eastbound near Callaghan Road) locations are back open for business.

We’re excited to welcome you to our Palladium, Casa Blanca and Northwest locations today! Come on out and enjoy a fresh... Posted by Santikos Entertainment on Sunday, February 11, 2024

The company said it has experienced “technical difficulties” at its San Antonio-only locations since Thursday. The locations remained closed Friday.

As of Saturday, moviegoers were not able to purchase tickets at the Palladium theater. However, customers can now go to Santikos’ website to buy tickets.

The technical problems do not affect Grand Theatres and AmStar Cinemas locations, which are owned by Santikos in markets outside of San Antonio.

