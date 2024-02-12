64º
Authorities identify victims in murder-suicide on Southwest Side

Police officials said both Josiah Garcia and Jewel Moton were 20 years old

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said Jewel Mikayla Garcia called 9-1-1 saying, “I’ve been shot.” (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the two people who died in a murder-suicide last week.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 10100 block of State Highway 16, just south of Southwest Loop 410.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Jewel Mikayla Garcia called 911 saying, “I’ve been shot.”

McManus said the dispatcher then heard multiple shots while Garcia was still on the line.

When police arrived at the complex, officers found Josiah Roshon Moton with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. McManus ruled the shooting as a murder-suicide.

Investigators said that a 2-year-old and a 1-year-old were found locked in a room. They were not physically harmed during the shooting.

Police officials said both Garcia and Moton were 20 years old.

