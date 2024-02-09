2 dead in reported murder-suicide on Southwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it is investigating a murder-suicide on the Southwest Side.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon at an apartment complex on the 10100 block of State Highway 16, just south of Southwest Loop 410.

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said a woman called 911 allegedly saying, “I’ve been shot.”

McManus said the dispatcher then heard multiple shots while the woman was still on the line.

When police arrived at the complex, officers found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. McManus ruled the shooting as a murder-suicide.

Investigators said there were a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old found locked in a room. They were not physically harmed during the shooting.

McManus said the identities in the shooting and their relationship to each other is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more updates.

