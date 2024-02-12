Tire blows out, car crashes into office of NE Side apartment homes, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A car had a tire blowout and a driver crashed their vehicle into the office of Northeast Side apartment homes late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Merida Apartment Homes in the 2100 block of Northeast Loop 410, not far from Northeast Baptist Hospital and Starcrest Drive.

According to police, a man was driving on the access road of Loop 410 when his tire blew. That’s when, police say, the car went off the road and crashed into the office.

Police said no one was injured in the crash. San Antonio firefighters checked the structural integrity of the building and were shoring up the areas where it was needed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A damage estimate to the building was not provided.