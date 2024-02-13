Man appears in court after allegedly murdering his sister’s boyfriend

The prosecution said in Sept. 2022, Acosta shot Alvin McShaw in his apartment on Oak Manor Drive in the medical center.

SAN ANTONIO – On trial for allegedly murdering his sister’s boyfriend. Isaiah Acosta was in court on Tuesday as the jury heard testimony surrounding the events surrounding the deadly shooting.

The prosecution said in Sept. 2022, Acosta shot Alvin McShaw in his apartment on Oak Manor Drive in the medical center.

Police arrived at the complex and found McShaw lying in the hallway outside of Acosta’s apartment with a gunshot wound to his head. He died the following day.

According to an affidavit, Acosta admitted to police to fatally shooting McShaw.

On the witness stand, a mutual friend of Acosta’s sister and McShaw described how the sister was calling her the night McShaw was killed.

“I proceed to call back,” the mutual friend said. “I know I talked to her around three in the morning, and she was hysterical, telling me that her brother had shot Alvin.”

The trial continues Wednesday. If convicted, Acosta will face anywhere between five and 99 years in prison.

Related stories on KSAT.com