Man killed, his daughter in critical condition after shooting at Stone Oak home

San Antonio police respond to a fatal shooting on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at a home in the 900 block of Cheyenne Creek.

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a home in Stone Oak, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting was reported just before 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 900 block of Cheyenne Creek, not far from Knights Cross Drive and Evans Road.

SAPD Chief William McManus said a man, 43, was found dead with a gunshot wound. His daughter, 23, was also shot and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A 50-year-old woman — who is the man’s wife and 23-year-old’s mother — was not injured and was speaking with police, McManus said.

McManus said he was “not going to speculate” on what happened, but reiterated there was no danger to the public.

“We don’t know exactly what went down or how it went down,” he said.

Only one weapon was found, he said.

McManus said police have responded to about four calls at the home in the past few years. The calls were for mental health issues and disturbance, he said.

No further information about the shooting was released. McManus said the information is preliminary and subject to change.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.