Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels to hire for hundreds of positions for 2024 season

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels is hiring for hundreds of positions for the 2024 season.

The “FUNbelieveably Fun Hiring Event” starts on Saturday and ends on Feb. 24.

During that time, the waterpark will hire for about 2,000 positions for the spring and summer seasons, including:

Lifeguards (minimum age: 15);

Housekeeping (minimum age: 16);

Security (minimum age: 18);

Park services (minimum age: 14);

Food and beverage (minimum age: 14);

And more.

People can start applying for positions now on Schlitterbahn’s website.

“Spring is right around the corner, and we are preparing the park for opening day on April 20,” General Manager Darren Hill said in a news release. “We have started hiring for thousands of great positions in all areas. Working at Schlitterbahn is fun and comes with great rewards along with an opportunity for professional growth and leadership development.”

Schlitterbahn employees can get free tickets to the park, free admission to all Cedar Fair parks, discounts on food, and access to employee events and activities.

Schlitterbahn is located on the Comal River in New Braunfels and includes 51 attractions over 70 acres.

The park is expected to open a new kids’ area in 2024, and it will include the “world’s first water coaster for kids.”

The new area will be open for kids 12 and younger. It will include water slides, more than 70 water features and spray toys, splash pads and shaded areas.

The water park is selling season passes for 2024. For more information, click here.

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels and Schlitterbahn Galveston are operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.

