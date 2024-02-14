Taco Bell picks San Antonio chef to help reimagine Crunchwrap Supreme for new TBX program

A San Antonio-based chef has been chosen by Taco Bell to reimagine its Crunchwrap Supreme.

Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin of Best Quality Daughter was selected along with two other chefs for Taco Bell’s new TBX program that supports and partners with emerging culinary talent.

It’s the latest honor for Dobbertin, who also made it on the shortlist for a James Beard Award as a semi-finalist in the Best Chef category for the second year in a row.

Dobbertin was chosen by Taco Bell along with Reuben Asaram of Philadelphia, and Lawrence Smith of Phoenix to create their own take on one of the chain’s most popular items.

Currently, the Crunchwrap Supreme features a crunchy tostada shell within a flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and reduced-fat sour cream.

“Our goal with the TBX program is to both shine a light on incredible culinary talent, as well as bring a wider range of flavors, cuisine and inspiration to Taco Bell’s menu,” said Taco Bell Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, Liz Matthews. “It’s no secret that fans hack the Crunchwrap Supreme recipe more than any other Taco Bell menu item—it’s a beloved product that inspires the same innovation it was developed with. To say we are excited to see how these chefs will remix the Crunchwrap Supreme in the months to come is an understatement.”

Taco Bell fans will be able to experience the remixed Crunchwrap Supreme creations this year at select locations for a limited time.

Other chefs who are aspiring to participate in Taco Bell’s TBX program are encouraged to apply for future opportunities online.