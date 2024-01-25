San Antonio chefs, restaurants named semifinalists for prestigious James Beard Awards

SAN ANTONIO – Some of the best and brightest in San Antonio’s food scene are one step closer to nationwide recognition.

The James Beard Foundation announced semifinalists Wednesday for the 2024 James Beard Awards. Those who were named semifinalists include chefs and restaurants from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The foundation will announce finalists for the awards on April 3.

Below are the individual and restaurant semifinalists with South Texas ties:

Outstanding Chef Award: David Kirkland and Ernest Servantes, Burnt Bean Co., Seguin

Outstanding Restaurant Award: Mixtli, San Antonio

Best New Restaurant Award: Barbs-B-Q, Lockhart

The foundation divided the Best Chef Award into regions except for the densely populated states of Texas, California and New York.

Below are the San Antonio area chefs who are up for Best Chef honors:

Christopher Cullum, Cullum’s Attaboy, San Antonio

Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia, and Sean Wen, Curry Boys BBQ, San Antonio

Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, Best Quality Daughter, San Antonio

Winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony, which will be held June 10 at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.

