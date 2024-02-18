1 of 2 stabbing victims in critical condition after Southwest Side confrontation, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said two people were stabbed at an apartment complex Saturday night on the Southwest Side.

The stabbing happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 7400 block of Yarrow Boulevard.

Authorities said the suspect stabbed the victims and fled the scene. When the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene, they found the victims and began rendering aid. They were both transported to a local hospital.

One of the victims is in critical condition while the other is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation.