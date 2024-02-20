Video of deadly crash shown to jury in first day of intoxication manslaughter trial

SAN ANTONIO – Video of a deadly drunk driving crash was shown to a jury on the first day of an intoxication manslaughter trial.

Christopher Del Toro is accused of veering into another lane and hitting a vehicle head-on that was being driven by Jessica Brill, 44.

The crash happened on March 27, 2022, on South Flores and East Dickson Avenue.

The impact of the collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles. Brill was ejected and later died from her injuries.

Brill’s daughter, a passenger in her vehicle, suffered minor injuries. Del Toro had to be cut out of his vehicle and also suffered minor injuries.

During opening statements, prosecutor Raul Jordan said Del Toro was twice the legal limit and driving at a high rate of speed.

A bystander who was one of the first to get to the crash and render aid gave police video of the crash from surveillance cameras at his nearby business.

The jury was able to see that video during testimony on Tuesday.

The defense told the jury to pay close attention to the details in the state’s case, to who was wearing seatbelts and also pointed out that Brill and her daughter had been to a bar before the crash.

An intoxication manslaughter charge could result in two to 20 years in prison if found guilty but an enhancement in punishment could be given to Del Toro because he had prior convictions on his record.

According to online court records, Del Toro had convictions for aggravated assault and robbery. And two days before the deadly crash he was given deferred adjudication for a separate assault charge.