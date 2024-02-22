3.9-magnitude earthquake reported near Falls City, Texas just after midnight on Thursday

3.9-magnitude earthquake reported near Falls City, Texas just after midnight

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – A 3.9-magnitude earthquake was reported near Falls City on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS said the earthquake happened around 12:15 a.m. about three kilometers northeast of the city, which is located in Karnes County. Its depth was 3.7 kilometers.

As of Thursday morning, information on damage or injuries is unknown.

This is the 20th earthquake reported with a magnitude of 2.5 or higher in the last 30 days in the area. The largest earthquake, a 4.7, hit on Feb. 17.

Last summer, two small earthquakes shook 11 miles east of Jourdanton in neighboring Atascosa County.

The first earthquake happened just before 11:30 p.m. on July 18, 2023, and had a magnitude of 3.9. Less than an hour later, a 3.2-magnitude rocked the area. There was not any damage reported in connection with either earthquake.

Last September, four earthquakes hit Karnes County over the course of a week.

In the video below, watch as KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne explains the increase in earthquakes in South Texas.