65º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Major cellular outage reported by AT&T customers early Thursday morning

Downdetector.com says outage has affected roughly 26,000 customers

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Outage, AT&T, Business
Generic picture of a cellphone. (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Cellular service for many AT&T customers across the country was reportedly down early Thursday morning, according to the website Downdetector.com, a website that monitors the service of wireless companies.

According to the website, the outage has already affected as many as 26,000 customers. The outage was first reported around 2:30 a.m.

Recommended Videos

Several media companies have since reached out to AT&T, but they did not immediately respond.

There were also some other lesser outages reported by users of Verizon, Cricket Wireless and FirstNet early Thursday as well.

It is unclear what caused the outages and when they will be resolved.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email