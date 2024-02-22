Man found guilty of intoxication manslaughter in 2022 drunk driving crash

The jury deliberated Thursday in the trial of Christopher del Toro.

SAN ANTONIO – A man on trial for causing a drunk driving crash that killed a 44-year-old woman in March 2022 has been found guilty of intoxication manslaughter.

Prosecutors in the case said del Toro's blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit when he crashed on March 27, 2022, on South Flores and East Dickson Avenue.

Del Toro’s attorney argued that the victim, Jessica Brill, may have been drinking the night of the crash and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Del Toro faces two to 20 years in prison. However, his sentence could be enhanced due to prior convictions.

The punishment phase in the case begins Friday.