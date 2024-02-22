SAFC announces new jersey partner in local health nonprofit

January 18, 2024 : San Antonio FC Defender Carter Manley models the updated 2024 Primary Kit featuring the Community First Health Plans in San Antonio, Texas on January 18, 2024. (Photo by Rance Ristau/San Antonio FC)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC’s newest jersey partnership comes from a homegrown health nonprofit.

SAFC jerseys will feature the logo of Community First Health Plans for the coming season, the team announced Thursday.

Recommended Videos Toyota — which previously acted as jersey sponsor — will remain as the naming rights partner for the field, an SAFC news release said.

This is the professional sports partnership for Community First, a locally-owned healthcare coverage provider founded in 1995.

The partnership unites two San Antonio brands around a sense of teamwork and inclusivity.

“(Soccer is) a sport that is beloved worldwide and a great unifier that has the power to break barriers and build a healthier community,” Community First Health Plans President and CEO Theresa Rodriguez Scepanski said.

To encourage positive environments at Toyota Field, Community First will also be sponsoring several spaces in the stadium geared toward inclusivity.

The healthcare provider will sponsor the ADA seating areas at Toyota Field. They are also set to sponsor the club’s first-ever sensory area pod, a space for those with sensory sensitivities. A breastfeeding pod will also be available for mothers to feed or pump.

The pods are intended to be placed in the concourse area of Toyota Field. The team plans to release more information as SAFC’s season begins, the news release said.

Community First is also planning to begin holding a significant presence within the club’s youth sports efforts, acting as the presenting partner for five youth soccer clinics and the SAFC Micro League.

A mural from Community First will also be displayed on the wall between Section 103 and 107 at Toyota Field.

SAFC’s season starts March 9 against Loudon Field at Toyota Field.