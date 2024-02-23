Man found with gunshot wound on apartment stairwell dies at hospital

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment on the Northeast Side on Thursday night.

Deputies responded to the shooting at 9:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of FM 78, near Walzem Road.

According to a preliminary report, a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest inside a unit. He walked out of the apartment and collapsed on the staircase landing.

He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead after arrival.

BCSO said multiple people were inside the unit but “none were allegedly present for the actual shooting when it occurred.”

The witnesses, however, told deputies they did hear a loud bang that sounded like a gunshot.

As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.