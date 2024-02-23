75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man found with gunshot wound on apartment stairwell dies at hospital

No arrests have been made after shooting on NE Side

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, Crime, Northeast Bexar County
Bexar County Sheriff's Office (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment on the Northeast Side on Thursday night.

Deputies responded to the shooting at 9:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of FM 78, near Walzem Road.

Recommended Videos

According to a preliminary report, a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest inside a unit. He walked out of the apartment and collapsed on the staircase landing.

He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead after arrival.

BCSO said multiple people were inside the unit but “none were allegedly present for the actual shooting when it occurred.”

The witnesses, however, told deputies they did hear a loud bang that sounded like a gunshot.

As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas has worked in digital news for more than 10 years and joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter