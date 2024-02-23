SAPD investigating why someone shot a 15-year-old boy in the head

Police say the teen was riding in a car with his mother when someone suddenly fired shots at them. It happened late Thursday night as the pair attempted to enter an apartment complex on W. Military Drive near Highway 151.

SAN ANTONIO – Was it a random shooting, or did someone purposely target a local teenager?

That is a big question that San Antonio police are still trying to answer when investigating the incident, which happened late Thursday night.

Officers were responding to a 911 call when they found the 15-year-old boy, suffering from a gunshot wound in his head, inside a car with his mother.

Police say the two were attempting to drive through the gate at The Haven apartments shortly before 10 p.m. when someone fired shots into their car.

The mother then drove to another nearby parking lot on W. Military Drive near Highway 151 and called for help.

Officers said the wounded teen was in critical condition as he left for a hospital by ambulance.

The way police described it, the shooting sounded almost like an ambush.

Officers at the scene said the shooter was among five people who suddenly appeared from a somewhat darkened area near the apartment complex’s leasing office.

One of them then fired shots at the car containing the teen and his mother, police say.

KSAT 12 News noticed surveillance cameras on the front of the building.

However, it is unclear whether they captured anything that will help with the police investigation.

Officers said the shooter was able to escape in a white car. No other description was provided.