Teen riding in car with mom shot in head outside far West Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head outside a far West Side apartment complex late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. outside the Haven at Westover Hills apartment complex in the 9900 block of West Military Drive, not far from Highway 151 and SeaWorld.

According to police, the boy and his mother had pulled up to the apartment complex when one of five adults or teens standing in front of the leasing office started shooting at them.

The son was hit in the head as the mother drove away from the complex, police said. She drove to a nearby parking lot to call for help.

The 15-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The mother was not injured in the shooting.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The suspects got away in a white vehicle and have not been found, police said.