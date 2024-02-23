3 in custody, 8 rescued in Southwest Side human smuggling operation, BCSO says

Three people were arrested, and eight victims were rescued during a human smuggling operation bust at a stash house on the Southwest Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO received tips from community members about something suspicious happening at a home in the 1400 block of West Southcross.

Deputies conducted surveillance and saw two vehicles leaving the stash house. They stopped the suspects in traffic, arresting three people, BCSO said.

Of the eight human smuggling victims rescued, some were injured but appeared to be mostly in good health, according to the sheriff. They were taken into BCSO headquarters as deputies work to investigate further.

The victims’ ages range from 2 to 59. Their nationalities were not immediately available.

It’s unclear if the 2-year-old boy was accompanied.

The sheriff said the stash house was in bad shape and had lots of food trash.

“Looks like there’s been groups of people in and out,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The three suspects are expected to face human smuggling charges. They are pending at this time, according to Salazar.

The Organized Crime Unit will continue its investigation further. Salazar said the number of victims and suspects may change with more investigation since smugglers sometimes pose as victims.

KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.