Neighbors frustrated after city, Southwest Side scrap yard sign code compliance agreement

SAN ANTONIO – Joey Cipriano said he’s disappointed in the city’s decision on the status of Monterrey Iron & Metal’s recycling license revocation process.

“It feels like a betrayal of justice, honestly,” Cipriano said. “They received an option that none of us really knew was an option.”

Monterrey Iron signed a code compliance agreement with the City of San Antonio this week. That agreement suspended the revocation process spurred by multiple code violations at Monterrey’s facility. Neighbors who pushed for accountability said they’re frustrated after finding out about this decision.

“I’m very disappointed,” Tricia Fayadh said. “We’re going to do something about this. We’re going to fight it, absolutely.”

Michael Shannon, director of the Development Services Department for San Antonio, said the department will inspect Monterrey weekly over the next six months. If they fail at any point, the revocation process will resume.

“It’s going to give us the amount of time and ability to ensure they stay in compliance,” Shannon said. “This particular property had excessive (violations). We had issued over 20 citations in less than a year.”

Neighbors are the most concerned with how the suspension of the revocation process became an option for Monterrey Iron.

The business was told it could appeal the revocation process to the city council or lose its license in the original letter sent by the city on Jan. 23. Shannon said the suspension and weekly inspection agreement was created after Monterrey met code compliance within the 30-day appeal window.

“The code is really silent on what happens if they do come into compliance with that 30 days,” Shannon said. “We want them to stay in the compliance for not only their safety, (but) the safety of the surrounding community.”

The scrap yard and recycling center on Frio City Road has been in San Antonio for more than a century but only at its current location for a few decades.

Jordan Vexler, chief operation officer for Monterrey Iron and Metal, issued the following statement after the agreement was announced:

“We are pleased to announce that Monterrey Iron and Metal is now 100% in compliance with all city codes. This achievement not only secures our permit but also reinforces our dedication to upholding the highest standards in environmental, safety and business practices. Our company has a legacy spanning over a century in San Antonio. We’re proud to play an integral role in our community, contributing to the city’s economic and environmental initiatives. Today’s resolution of these pending compliance matters ensures the continuation of our company’s operations, secures the jobs of our 80-plus employees, and underscores our commitment to maintaining high standards within the industry.”

This isn’t the first time KSAT 12 reported on safety concerns surrounding the scrap yard. In November, neighbors first had a community meeting calling on city and state leaders for help. More than 50 people came forward with complaints about thick smoke, multiple fires and even loud noises sounding like explosions coming from the scrap yard.

Cipriano said this agreement decision does little to ease his safety concerns.

“It doesn’t solve explosions. It doesn’t solve the fires,” Cipriano said.

