Officials believe the house is a total loss.

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been hospitalized with severe burns after a house fire on the far North Side of town, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, in the 21800 block of Dolomite Drive near TPC.

According to officials, two men were transported to a local hospital, one for precautionary reasons.

This is a developing story.