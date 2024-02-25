VIA Link Naco Pass revolutionizes San Antonio transportation with over 500K trips in 5 months

(Copyright 2024 by VIA Metropolitan Transit - All rights reserved.)

VIA Link, which began as a pilot program, has become a reliable piece of transportation in an area where bus routes are decreasing.

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit’s Link Naco Pass has completed over half a million trips on the Northeast Side in only five months.

VIA Link was introduced as a “smart transit” option to upgrade service delivery, customer experience, and cost efficiency.

The success of VIA Link Naco Pass persuaded the agency to launch VIA Link Mainland on the Northwest Side, VIA Link Madla on the South Side, and VIA Link Randolph in 2023.

VIA Link expansion was approved by voters as part of VIA’s Keep SA Moving Plan.

“Expanding VIA Link service was the natural next step in realizing the Keep SA Moving plan promise to move more people faster and farther, particularly in areas where innovation is needed to deliver modern transit solutions,” VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said in a release.

VIA Link services are open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. for the Madla, Naco Pass, and Mainland zones and 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the Randolph zone.

