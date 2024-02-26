80º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

1 dead in fatal Northwest Side shooting, San Antonio police say

Man shot once in chest; SAPD working off brief description of a potential suspect

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, San Antonio, Shooting, Northwest Side
A male victim was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side, SAPD said. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the 1800 block of Bandera Road.

San Antonio police said a caller reported hearing roughly four to six gunshots and saw a body lying face down on the sidewalk.

The man was shot once in the chest, an SAPD sergeant said.

After police arrived, it was determined that a potential male suspect had left the complex in a vehicle. SAPD did not have additional information aside from a brief description.

Police were unsure what caused the shooting, though they believe it occurred somewhere else in the complex, the sergeant said. The victim was unarmed, police said.

SAPD’s homicide unit was handling the investigation. The gang unit was at the scene as a “priority precaution,” police said. They did not indicate if the incident was gang related.

You can listen to the sergeant in the video player below:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email