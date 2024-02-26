1 dead in fatal Northwest Side shooting, San Antonio police say

A male victim was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side, SAPD said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the 1800 block of Bandera Road.

San Antonio police said a caller reported hearing roughly four to six gunshots and saw a body lying face down on the sidewalk.

The man was shot once in the chest, an SAPD sergeant said.

After police arrived, it was determined that a potential male suspect had left the complex in a vehicle. SAPD did not have additional information aside from a brief description.

Police were unsure what caused the shooting, though they believe it occurred somewhere else in the complex, the sergeant said. The victim was unarmed, police said.

SAPD’s homicide unit was handling the investigation. The gang unit was at the scene as a “priority precaution,” police said. They did not indicate if the incident was gang related.

