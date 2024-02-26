59º
Woman hit, killed by car in Medical Center area, police say

Incident occurred around 11 p.m. near intersection of Babcock and Medical Drive

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 40s is dead after being hit by a car late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to the intersection of Babcock Road and Medical Drive in the Medical Center area not far from Wurzbach Road, after receiving word of a person injured.

According to police, the woman was attempting to cross a street without a crosswalk when she was hit by a black sedan. The driver told police that they did not see the woman until it was too late. The woman struck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the car did stop to render aid.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The name of the person killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

