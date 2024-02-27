Agriculture science teacher at Clemens High School named KSAT 12’s Educator of the Month

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT is recognizing an educator this month who has only been teaching for three years, but she’s already making a big impact on her students.

Christina Williams is the lead agriculture science teacher at Clemens High School out in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District.

She’s been there for two years and last week, KSAT crews surprised Ms. Williams at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo with the Educator of the Month award.

“I love my kids and I try to pour my heart into them every single day,” said Christina Williams, lead Agriculture Science teacher at Clemens High School. “And, I’m out here with them 24/7 and it just means a whole lot.”

Ms. Williams said it’s an honor to be recognized, but it’s also an honor to get a chance to work with her students and that they’ve had a busy month!

They competed in the floriculture contest at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. The students also showed pigs, heifers and last week, they showed off their steers.

“They are doing great,” Williams said. “They’re having a blast. I’m exhausted. I’m here all day long, every single day, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world. They’re great kids.”

“She’s a very fun teacher and being there to support you every step of the way,” Savannah Sanchez, a Clemens High School senior said. “Whether it’s coming to shows, being here at five in the morning or answering the phone at midnight and, for something that you never know comes up.”

What’s also neat about Ms. Williams and her teaching career is that she was also inspired by her Ag teacher. She said that initially, she was looking to pursue choir in school, but ended up taking an Ag class her freshman year and within a week, Christina says she decided that she was going to raise pigs and she was going to be an Ag teacher.

“I literally owe it all to a teacher that I had,” said Williams. “Her name was Miss (Misty) Richter. She’s Miss Kyle now, but she’s the entire reason why I’m an Ag teacher today.”