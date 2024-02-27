Homeowner shoots car burglary suspect in Northeast Side neighborhood, police say

A suspected car burglar was shot on Caribou Creek on the Northeast Side and then arrived at a nearby neighborhood hospital, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of breaking into a car was shot when a homeowner confronted him on the Northeast Side on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened before 3:30 a.m. in the 9800 block of Caribou Creek.

Recommended Videos San Antonio police said a man realized someone was breaking into his car outside his home and confronted him. At some point, the car owner fired at least 10 shots, hitting the suspected burglar.

A short time later, the suspected car burglar showed up with gunshot wounds at a Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Woodlake Parkway and Old Seguin Road.

When he walked into the hospital, he collapsed, according to SAPD.

He told staff that he had walked there from the shooting scene, but officers found his red car in the parking lot with blood inside.

He was then taken to another hospital by ambulance. He was in stable condition with a gunshot wound to both legs.

Police said they are investigating if another person was with the suspect at the time of the shooting. Crews were seen towing the car away from the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at around 6 a.m.

