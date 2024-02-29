Driver crashes into traffic sign on I-37 south of downtown, causing truck to break in two

A major crash was reported at Interstate 37 South at Fair Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – All lanes on Interstate 37 on the Southeast Side have reopened after a truck struck a traffic pole on Thursday morning.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on I-37 South at Fair Avenue. The northbound lanes were closed for more than two hours after the crash, but they have since reopened.

Cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation showed that a white truck heading southbound crashed into a traffic pole, causing the bed to detach from the cab. The southbound lanes were closed but have also reopened.

Debris from the first crash caused another collision on the northbound lanes.

San Antonio police said in total, five vehicles were involved in the incidents. No major injuries were reported.

TxDOT and other emergency crews responded to the scene.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash on I-37 South at Fair Avenue. Multiple lanes are blocked in both directions. Southbound traffic backed up to I-10 at I-37. The crash caused another collision on northbound lanes. Traffic on I-37 N backed up to Hot Wells Blvd. pic.twitter.com/m3e54qhzgm — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) February 29, 2024