Man charged in deadly barbershop stabbing pleads guilty

Damion Campbell is seen in court on Friday, March 1, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A man charged in a deadly attack at a barbershop nearly four years ago has pleaded guilty.

Damion Campbell is scheduled to be sentenced on March 18. As part of his plea deal, he is facing 42 years for first-degree murder, 20 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and another 20 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, to run concurrently.

186th District Court Judge Kristina Escalona accepted the plea deal on Friday.

Campbell was charged with the stabbing death of Helle Jae O’Regan, 20, and aggravated assault of two others on May 6, 2020.

O’Regan was working at the Diesel Barbershop on Bandera Road when Campbell walked in during closing hours and asked to set a future appointment.

As O’Regan and other employees tried to help Campbell, he allegedly attacked them. Two other employees were able to escape the alleged attack but not O’Regan, who died of her injuries.

In October 2023, he was found competent to stand trial.

His attorney previously told KSAT that he filed notice to the court of an insanity defense, which meant he needed to present evidence to show Campbell had a mental health problem at the time of the murder.