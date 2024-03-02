58º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio police shoot man, 19, who pointed gun at officers responding to call, chief says

Two officers shot the man, whose condition is uncertain, according to SAPD Chief William McManus

KSAT Digital Staff

Tags: SAPD, Police Shooting, Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio police officers shot a 19-year-old man after they responded to a disturbance on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 9100 block of Dartbrook Drive during a knife-related family disturbance call.

McManus said the man was being violent inside an apartment complex and threatened to kill a female family member who called the police.

Officers were going up a stairway when they saw the man pointing a shotgun at them, McManus said.

The chief said both officers responded by drawing their weapons and firing at the 19-year-old.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where his condition remains unknown, police said.

Investigators recovered the shotgun in the man’s possession at the scene. Police also do not know how many times the two officers fired at the man.

McManus said the investigation is in its earliest stages.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.